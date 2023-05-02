Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 3,135 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

