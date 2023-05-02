1,182 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PKG opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $165.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

