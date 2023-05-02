487 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $262.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $283.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

