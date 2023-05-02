Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $111,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

