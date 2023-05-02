Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

