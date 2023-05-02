Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.