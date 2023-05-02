Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

