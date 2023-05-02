Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.17.
Roper Technologies Stock Performance
Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.80 and its 200 day moving average is $428.62. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $469.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.