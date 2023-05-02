Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.17.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.80 and its 200 day moving average is $428.62. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $469.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

