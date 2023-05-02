Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,519,000 after buying an additional 204,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

