Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of DXC Technology worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 69,183 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DXC Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Shares of DXC opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

