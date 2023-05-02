Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,296 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $220.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

