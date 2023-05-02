LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,481 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

