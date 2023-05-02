Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.56% of Weis Markets worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Weis Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WMK opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

