Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 706,411 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 706,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 400,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

