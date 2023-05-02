Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $236.10.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

