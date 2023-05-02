Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after acquiring an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Datadog by 3.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,064,000 after buying an additional 122,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 44.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,330,000 after buying an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,380.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.9 %

DDOG stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.97.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.