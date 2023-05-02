Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NiSource by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NI. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

NiSource stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

