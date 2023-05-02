Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Up 1.7 %

IT stock opened at $307.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.87.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

