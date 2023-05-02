Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Seagen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,270,486 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $199.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

