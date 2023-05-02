Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW opened at $695.96 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

