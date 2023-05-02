Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378,555 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

