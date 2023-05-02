Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.1 %

WSC stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.