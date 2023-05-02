TD Asset Management Inc Sells 16,600 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enovis were worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $234,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,631.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENOV opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.54 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $68.15.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.