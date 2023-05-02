TD Asset Management Inc Has $27.37 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 403.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trex by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Trex by 237.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

TREX stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

