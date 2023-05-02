Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 291,828 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 208.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $87,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $309.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

