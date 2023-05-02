Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Illumina worth $23,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $309.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.