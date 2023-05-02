TD Asset Management Inc Has $25.57 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Cameco worth $25,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday.

CCJ stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

