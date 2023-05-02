Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $23,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

