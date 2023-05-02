TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,200 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NMI were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

