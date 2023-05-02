Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

