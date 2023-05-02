Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $157.12 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.25.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

