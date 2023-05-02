Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,562 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

