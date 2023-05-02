11,915 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

HL opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

