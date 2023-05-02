Summit Financial LLC Has $302,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

