Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.9 days.

Shares of BEVFF stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

