Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $63,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

