Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 428,418 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,068,000 after buying an additional 394,690 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 193,533 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

