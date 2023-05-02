Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 885.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

