Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

BIXT opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.02. Bioxytran has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Bioxytran Company Profile

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

