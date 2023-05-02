BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,169.3 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCVVF opened at C$7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.59. BOC Aviation has a one year low of C$6.28 and a one year high of C$8.54.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

About BOC Aviation

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BOC Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of aircraft lease management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific; Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Europe; and Middle East and Africa; and Americas. It also owns and manages aircrafts such as Airbus A320CEO, A320NEO, A330, Boeing 737NG, Boeing 777-300ER, and freighters.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.