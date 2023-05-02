Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of ARYMF opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36. Argosy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78.
About Argosy Minerals
