Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ARYMF opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36. Argosy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

