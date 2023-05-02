Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declines By 11.7%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,500 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 795,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.