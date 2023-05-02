ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in April

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,207,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 1,082,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,038.0 days.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.
About ASOS
