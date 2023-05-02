ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in April

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,207,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 1,082,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,038.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

