Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

