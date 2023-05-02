Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $104.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

