Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.