Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $45.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

