Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

