564 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

