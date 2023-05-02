Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

DIA stock opened at $340.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.76 and its 200-day moving average is $332.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.